BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With online shipping at an all-time high, many of us may be concerned about the existence of ‘Porch Pirates’ — people who steal packages left for delivery outside doors and in mail rooms before their rightful recipients can reach them.

Across the nation, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the past 12 months. Considering the median value of stolen merchandise is about $50 nationwide, this averages out to more the $2.4 billion in stolen goods every year. To help shed light on the severity of the subject, Security.org conducted a survey on porch piracy in all 50 states to capture a picture of porch piracy in each region based on the experiences of citizens.

In a full listing of Security’s results, it was indicated that while North Dakota doesn’t have the largest number of porch pirates in itself, the state still ranked 8th in where you’re most likely to have your package pilfered. Date from the survey indicates that of all North Dakotans surveyed, 24.2% experienced having at least one package stolen from them in the past 12 months, with the median value of the most recently stolen goods averaging out to roughly $60 in total. With the recent return of people to the workforce, this number has increased, and in the months leading up to March 2022, package theft reached an all-time high.

When analyzing the full concentration of package-theft victims, states like South Dakota, Wisconsin, Alabama, and Georgia reported the lowest numbers of theft, with Maine taking first place. In the Northeastern state, only 12% of surveyed individuals reported package theft. In terms of median value, it’s a matter of hot and cold — Alaska had the most expensive packages stolen at around $80, and Arizona the least expensive with a median average of $30.

Further results from the survey imply that the amount of package theft is not decided by the cost of living: both low-cost Mississippi and expensive NY had their own high rates of theft (24% and 27%, respectively). As is clear from our own example, the population doesn’t seem to make a difference either, as North Dakota boasts a similar rate of theft to the tightly-packed Rhode Island (25%). Small and large states also weren’t spared — the two states with the largest and second-largest victim rates were massive Alaska and minuscule Delaware.

Unfortunately, package theft is a crime that does not often end in punishment — unless you’ve got security systems, there isn’t much evidence to go by. Those who don’t own a doorbell camera or other security systems are also less likely to report thefts. But even in the cases where these package pirates were brought to justice, they tend to fall through cracks and loopholes in mail theft laws.

While mail theft is a federal crime, it only applies to USPS packages or items within mailboxes — meaning that Amazon boxes left on the stoop are fair game, and the $50 median average of stolen items usually classified package piracy as a minor misdemeanor. And though there are states that have passed legislation against package theft (North Dakota was not one of these), a majority of them were only recently enacted, meaning that we do not know just how effective they are yet.

As a result of the abundance of thieves and the lack of laws against porch poaching, the duty of keeping the pirates at bay often falls to the homeowner. Here are a few tips from Security.org on protecting your packages.

Enhance your security measures — Porch piracy is a crime of convenience more than anything else, and as such, keeping cameras and security on your home is one of the best ways to deter thieves, or to catch them in the act. Technology like doorbell cameras and devices that let you monitor your home from anywhere are excellent investments.

Choose a secure delivery location — If possible, you can set a specific area for your package to be delivered when you're not home. Popular choices include office mail rooms and smart security boxes. Asking neighbors or family members at home to keep an eye on your door for packages can also be a big help.

Schedule your shipments — Some shipping groups will allow you to choose a delivery window, enabling drop-offs at times convenient for you, or offer precision tracking to let you know when a package driver will be arriving. You can always also require a signature for delivery, or add instructions to the driver to leave a package in a safe spot on your property.

Inflation, supply chain problems, and shipping troubles have already made holiday shopping more difficult than expected over recent years, and porch pirates only add another layer of stress to the idea. It’s important to take the proper precautions to defend against them. No matter where you live, always be prepared to make sure the items you need get to the people they were meant to.

To view the full study and information from each state, visit this page on Security.org.