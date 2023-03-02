BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — From page to page book to book, this is the month that readers across the nation look forward to as they perfect their skills. National Reading Month is focused on cultivating the habit of reading early — but in a fun way.

“We have a whole month of dress-up days for different events,” explains 5th-grade teacher Kyler Olson. “We always have a theme to kind of tie everything into. This year we’re doing the rainforest, so we’re hoping to focus on animals and the environment.”

In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March is designated as National Reading Month — a time to motivate Americans of all ages to read every day. But Mr.Olson takes this month to a whole other level. The kids rarely even call him his name anymore due to the accumulated enthusiasm.

“Mister March Madness, that’s the book guy, that’s the reading month guy,” recalls Mr. Olson. “When they acknowledge that, some teachers kind of laugh at it. I love it because it shows me that they’re excited about it, too.”

But why raise so much hype for something as casual as picking up a book? Mr. Olson says it all began with one simple question.

“My principal my first year questioned me about what my passions were, and it just so happened to be mid-February when that came up. I said I love March Madness and college basketball, and his response was, ‘how can you bring that into your classroom?’ So every March, I put all of my students on teams, and give them take-home calendars. They get points for their reading minutes. I emphasize reading minutes and not pages and books, because some books take a lot longer to read than others. I usually bring in nicknames, too, because then when the tournament rolls around and the kids might be interested in watching some of the basketball games, they can say, ‘oh I’m on the Jayhawks at school!’ Then, you have that real-life connection that gets them even more excited.”

His students say they look forward to this half of the school year. The students share that even though it’s a lot of fun, they benefit from the madness as well.

Sometimes I don’t like to read,” said 5th grader Edyn Wolf,” but this month I like it because it feels like a challenge.

“We do like teams in Mr. Olson’s class,” says fellow 5th grader Deegin Collins. “I really like that we bring our calendars and books home.”

Mr. Olsons Reading March Madness Competition will continue with different rounds each week, along with the class voting on book matchups.

Books are eliminated from their own roster as the month goes on, eventually coming down to the Sweet 16, and then a champion at the end of March.