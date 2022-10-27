BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement agencies participating in a joint detail as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people.

According to North Dakota officials, during the week of August 22-28, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and North Dakota State & Local Intelligence Center participated in a joint Border Strike Force enforcement detail in North Dakota.

During that time, law enforcement recovered one stolen vehicle and seized more than $26,000 in U.S. currency, eight illegal firearms, nine vehicles, and 51.6 pounds of illegal drugs.

The drugs included 1.1 pounds of cocaine, 26.3 pounds of marijuana, 16.5 pounds of methamphetamine, and 7.7 pounds of fentanyl. (2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“This detail demonstrates how coordinating our law enforcement resources can make a real difference in addressing the negative impacts on our communities from drug trafficking, human trafficking and other border-related crimes,” Burgum said. “We’re grateful to the Highway Patrol, BCI, SLIC and all law enforcement agencies across our state for their efforts to thwart illegal activity and help keep North Dakota’s communities and citizens safe.”

In April, Governor Doug Burgum signed on with 25 fellow United States governors to create the American Governors’ Border Strike Force. The Strike Force’s aim is to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations and combat human trafficking and drug smuggling activities.

Along with North Dakota, the Border Strike Force, which is led by Arizona and Texas, also includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.