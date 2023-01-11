BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in Bismarck is officially closing its doors for good.

According to the popular bar and nightclub, the decision has been made following an announcement that they would only be open on weekends.

Bucks will be remembered for its fun nighttime atmosphere as well as its annual Bucks for Bras charity event it would run to raise money for Breast Cancer research.

This officially means that there are no Borrowed Bucks in North Dakota or South Dakota anymore following a string of closings the past few years in both states.

The owners of the bar released the following statement:

After nearly 30 years, we’ve decided that it’s time to close our Borrowed Bucks location in Bismarck. Our general manager & partner Brad Erickson is retiring, and we believe now is the best time to go out while we’re still on top of Bismarck’s night life scene.

We want to express our gratitude for the tremendous support and loyalty of all our clientele, vendors, employees & management throughout all the years. You all made Bucks an extraordinary place to have a good time! We’re going to miss seeing you all on a regular basis.

At Borrowed Bucks we’ve always held the mantra that it’s “Cool to be Country” and we always wanted to “Save the Wild Life”. Here are some of our favorite events and promotions that we did, we hope they bring back some great memories to all of you that participated in or attended them:

Bucks for Bras – Together we raised over half a million dollars for the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation with this annual event! McQuade’s Charity Softball Weekends, Bison Parties, Foam Parties, Pub Crawls, Ladies Nights, Pool & Dart Leagues, Birthday Buckets, Parking Lot Parties & Outdoor Bands, Homemade Swimsuit & Boxer Girl Contests, Firemen’s Conventions, Beer Pong, Lippin’ It Live, Christmas in July, Sexy Santa Contests, Sumo & Jello Wrestling, Robotic Boxing, Mechanical Bull Riding, Dance Ranch, and Best “Dressed” Man contests.

The property will be put up for sale this year and an auction will be held in March to sell the memorabilia and equipment. Be on the lookout for upcoming details to secure your piece of Bucks history!

We want to thank you all for “Coming on Down to Bucks!” It’s time to call it a night and turn out the lights.

Thanks!

Randy, Warren and Brad