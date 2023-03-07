BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KXNET) — Bottineau native David Hoff has been named the 2022 Paralympic Coach of the Year by USA Hockey. Hoff has served as the head coach for the gold medal-winning U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team since 2018.

Since being named head coach, Hoff has guided the U.S. to an astounding 31-1-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record, winning one Paralympic gold medal, two IPC Sled Hockey World Championship gold medals, three Para Hockey Cups, and one IPH Cup title.

According to USA Hockey, the Paralympic Coach of the Year is presented to a coach of an elite-level club, collegiate or national-level team, or the coach of an elite athlete who competes at the highest level of their sport.

At the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing, Hoff led the U.S. to a perfect 4-0 record, including a 5-0 win over Canada in the gold medal game.