DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — Food drives help food charities keep their shelves stocked. They also help raise awareness about hunger in your community and encourage others to help. A group of locals in Dickinson are now working to do just that this month.

The Comfort Inn on Elks Drive in Dickinson and the AMEN food pantry have teamed up to give back. All canned goods will be donated to the AMEN Food Pantry.

KX News spoke with the Inn’s guest host, Vernon Welchen, who says his initial goal was to get involved with the Dickinson community and make sure families are fed around the holidays. And, to top it all off, the inn has decided to create a fun incentive to bring in more donations later in November.

“For the people who are bringing in the canned goods, per the general manager, they’re going to allow the kids to swim to have a free swim on November 15 & 16 for those families bringing in canned goods. We have a nice big pool with a kid pool and a waterslide, so they can have some fun,” says Welchen.

The drive is happening now, but as Welchen said, the swimming incentive will be held on November 15th and 16th.