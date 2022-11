STACKER (KXNET) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in North Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 72 cities and towns in North Dakota. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $42,630 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Bismarck, ND: 8

#2. Fargo, ND-MN: 7

#3. Wahpeton, ND-MN: 6

#4. Dickinson, ND: 5

#5. Minot, ND: 4

#6. Grand Forks, ND-MN: 3

#7. Williston, ND: 2

#8. Jamestown, ND: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

1 / 50 Stacker

#50. Underwood

– Typical home value: $178,773

– 1-year price change: +$11,331 (+6.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$18,336 (+11.4%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

2 / 50 Stacker

#49. Garrison

– Typical home value: $214,972

– 1-year price change: +$11,576 (+5.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$26,957 (+14.3%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

3 / 50 Stacker

#48. Wyndmere

– Typical home value: $140,214

– 1-year price change: +$11,746 (+9.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$28,917 (+26.0%)

– Metro area: Wahpeton, ND-MN

4 / 50 Stacker

#47. Park River

– Typical home value: $126,128

– 1-year price change: +$12,353 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

5 / 50 Stacker

#46. Grafton

– Typical home value: $116,971

– 1-year price change: +$12,504 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$16,147 (+16.0%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

6 / 50 Stacker

#45. Mayville

– Typical home value: $152,401

– 1-year price change: +$12,794 (+9.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$27,086 (+21.6%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

7 / 50 Stacker

#44. Mooreton

– Typical home value: $169,502

– 1-year price change: +$13,015 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$30,521 (+22.0%)

– Metro area: Wahpeton, ND-MN

8 / 50 Stacker

#43. Max

– Typical home value: $163,771

– 1-year price change: +$13,025 (+8.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$33,380 (+25.6%)

– Metro area: Minot, ND

9 / 50 Stacker

#42. Hillsboro

– Typical home value: $172,920

– 1-year price change: +$13,317 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$24,629 (+16.6%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

10 / 50 Stacker

#41. Oriska

– Typical home value: $133,248

– 1-year price change: +$13,528 (+11.3%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

11 / 50 Stacker

#40. Wahpeton

– Typical home value: $185,460

– 1-year price change: +$13,586 (+7.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$36,165 (+24.2%)

– Metro area: Wahpeton, ND-MN

12 / 50 Stacker

#39. Christine

– Typical home value: $239,853

– 1-year price change: +$13,849 (+6.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Wahpeton, ND-MN

13 / 50 Stacker

#38. Richardton

– Typical home value: $215,424

– 1-year price change: +$14,273 (+7.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$36,589 (+20.5%)

– Metro area: Dickinson, ND

14 / 50 Stacker

#37. Tioga

– Typical home value: $211,763

– 1-year price change: +$14,283 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$31,506 (+17.5%)

– Metro area: Williston, ND

15 / 50 Stacker

#36. New Salem

– Typical home value: $186,736

– 1-year price change: +$14,324 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Bismarck, ND

16 / 50 Stacker

#35. Jamestown

– Typical home value: $198,288

– 1-year price change: +$14,643 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$24,889 (+14.4%)

– Metro area: Jamestown, ND

17 / 50 Stacker

#34. Devils Lake

– Typical home value: $203,033

– 1-year price change: +$15,114 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$44,388 (+28.0%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

18 / 50 Stacker

#33. Washburn

– Typical home value: $237,478

– 1-year price change: +$15,185 (+6.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$26,860 (+12.8%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

19 / 50 Stacker

#32. Valley City

– Typical home value: $196,291

– 1-year price change: +$15,340 (+8.5%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

20 / 50 Stacker

#31. South Heart

– Typical home value: $300,358

– 1-year price change: +$15,811 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$28,658 (+10.5%)

– Metro area: Dickinson, ND

21 / 50 Stacker

#30. Wilton

– Typical home value: $231,932

– 1-year price change: +$15,961 (+7.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$33,173 (+16.7%)

– Metro area: Bismarck, ND

22 / 50 Stacker

#29. Hazen

– Typical home value: $178,356

– 1-year price change: +$16,378 (+10.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$23,663 (+15.3%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

23 / 50 Stacker

#28. Gladstone

– Typical home value: $282,436

– 1-year price change: +$17,104 (+6.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$34,631 (+14.0%)

– Metro area: Dickinson, ND

24 / 50 Stacker

#27. Riverdale

– Typical home value: $176,850

– 1-year price change: +$17,355 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$42,476 (+31.6%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

25 / 50 Stacker

#26. Dickinson

– Typical home value: $313,544

– 1-year price change: +$18,112 (+6.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$31,830 (+11.3%)

– Metro area: Dickinson, ND

26 / 50 Stacker

#25. Walcott

– Typical home value: $269,466

– 1-year price change: +$18,590 (+7.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$60,411 (+28.9%)

– Metro area: Wahpeton, ND-MN

27 / 50 Stacker

#24. Beulah

– Typical home value: $215,120

– 1-year price change: +$18,631 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$27,081 (+14.4%)

– Metro area: Bismarck, ND

28 / 50 Stacker

#23. Watford City

– Typical home value: $306,019

– 1-year price change: +$19,241 (+6.7%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

29 / 50 Stacker

#22. Lincoln

– Typical home value: $270,059

– 1-year price change: +$19,932 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$37,580 (+16.2%)

– Metro area: Bismarck, ND

30 / 50 Stacker

#21. Mapleton

– Typical home value: $274,423

– 1-year price change: +$20,358 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$50,434 (+22.5%)

– Metro area: Fargo, ND-MN

31 / 50 Stacker

#20. Kindred

– Typical home value: $335,290

– 1-year price change: +$21,161 (+6.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$63,598 (+23.4%)

– Metro area: Fargo, ND-MN

32 / 50 Stacker

#19. Colfax

– Typical home value: $260,302

– 1-year price change: +$21,313 (+8.9%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Wahpeton, ND-MN

33 / 50 Stacker

#18. Manvel

– Typical home value: $201,916

– 1-year price change: +$21,753 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Grand Forks, ND-MN

34 / 50 Stacker

#17. Burlington

– Typical home value: $311,808

– 1-year price change: +$22,026 (+7.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$68,725 (+28.3%)

– Metro area: Minot, ND

35 / 50 Stacker

#16. Taylor

– Typical home value: $270,808

– 1-year price change: +$25,597 (+10.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$44,789 (+19.8%)

– Metro area: Dickinson, ND

36 / 50 Stacker

#15. Fargo

– Typical home value: $282,350

– 1-year price change: +$25,710 (+10.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$57,154 (+25.4%)

– Metro area: Fargo, ND-MN

37 / 50 Stacker

#14. Mandan

– Typical home value: $294,935

– 1-year price change: +$26,621 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$48,600 (+19.7%)

– Metro area: Bismarck, ND

38 / 50 Stacker

#13. Casselton

– Typical home value: $277,063

– 1-year price change: +$27,530 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$60,626 (+28.0%)

– Metro area: Fargo, ND-MN

39 / 50 Stacker

#12. Bismarck

– Typical home value: $346,098

– 1-year price change: +$27,592 (+8.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$64,107 (+22.7%)

– Metro area: Bismarck, ND

40 / 50 Stacker

#11. Grand Forks

– Typical home value: $263,857

– 1-year price change: +$27,652 (+11.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$41,126 (+18.5%)

– Metro area: Grand Forks, ND-MN

41 / 50 Stacker

#10. Menoken

– Typical home value: $411,481

– 1-year price change: +$28,107 (+7.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$96,019 (+30.4%)

– Metro area: Bismarck, ND

42 / 50 Stacker

#9. Surrey

– Typical home value: $255,691

– 1-year price change: +$28,608 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$47,550 (+22.8%)

– Metro area: Minot, ND

43 / 50 Stacker

#8. West Fargo

– Typical home value: $318,427

– 1-year price change: +$30,650 (+10.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$66,038 (+26.2%)

– Metro area: Fargo, ND-MN

44 / 50 Stacker

#7. Williston

– Typical home value: $343,567

– 1-year price change: +$30,940 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,992 (+19.5%)

– Metro area: Williston, ND

45 / 50 Stacker

#6. Baldwin

– Typical home value: $541,661

– 1-year price change: +$33,138 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,838 (+36.5%)

– Metro area: Bismarck, ND

46 / 50 Stacker

#5. Sawyer

– Typical home value: $324,251

– 1-year price change: +$33,192 (+11.4%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Minot, ND

47 / 50 Stacker

#4. Thompson

– Typical home value: $317,573

– 1-year price change: +$34,604 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$57,670 (+22.2%)

– Metro area: Grand Forks, ND-MN

48 / 50 Stacker

#3. Harwood

– Typical home value: $320,742

– 1-year price change: +$34,686 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Fargo, ND-MN

49 / 50 Stacker

#2. Coleharbor

– Typical home value: $327,906

– 1-year price change: +$39,087 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$84,181 (+34.5%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

50 / 50 Stacker

#1. Horace

– Typical home value: $396,056

– 1-year price change: +$42,630 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$92,088 (+30.3%)

– Metro area: Fargo, ND-MN

