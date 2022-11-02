MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Friday at noon more than 60 thousand hunters are expected to be in the field trying to fill a deer tag. And Game and Fish leaders want all hunters and landowners to follow the rules.

Game and Fish wardens say the two most common issues they run into on deer season are people hunting posted land without permission and not tagging a deer immediately.

“Hunting without a license exceeding the limits and then deer season specifically, using a motor vehicle off of an established trail,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Chief Game Warden Scott Winkelman.

Starting last year, landowners had the option to post their land electronically. Anyone caught hunting on posted land without permission could be given a $1,500 fine and 30 days in jail, as well as lose hunting and fishing privileges for a year.

“We try and publish them and do as many media releases as we can to make sure that everybody knows what the regulations are. We certainly don’t want anybody mistakenly doing something that they really weren’t intending to do,” added Winkelman.

Another thing that the North Dakota Game and Fish are making sure hunters are aware of is how to report poachers. Winkelman says that if you believe that someone may be hunting illegally, to contact the Report All Poaching hotline, better known as RAP.

“They should try and collect as much information as s possible. Don’t confront the individual(s) that are there, but just try and get as much information as possible and call the report all poachers phone number- 701-328-9921- and they will get a hold of the closest available game warden to look into it,” Winkelman continued.

Those caught poaching can face fines as high as $3,000, one year in jail or both.

Deer season runs from Friday through November 20th.

Hunters are also required to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange in the field.

For more information about deer season, visit the Department of Game and Fish’s website.