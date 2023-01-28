DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Dickinson has been approached with an opportunity to rebrand in hopes of not only attracting visitors but permanent residents.

During the Dickinson City Commission, City Marketing and Events Director Joel Walters presented a brand and style implementation for the city. This rebranding also included a new look for Downtown Dickinson, as well as the new Legacy Square, which will be completed this spring. Walters says the rebranding will be associated with things you can see in Dickinson, from the colors in the logo to the design of the city website.

“Right away people might ask,” explained Walters, “how is this going to happen, when is this going to happen, and how are we going to handle this? First and foremost, it will be phased implementation. There will be some things that might be notable right away, but the rest will take time and it will be phased in over a number of years. It’s not all going to happen right away.”

The commission decided to pass the motion, now allowing the city to slowly start implementing the rebranding.