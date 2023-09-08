BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the New England Patriots in the first NFL games of the regular season.

These games will be exclusively broadcast on KXMB, but since KXMB was forced off the DIRECTV lineup, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved.

Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension.

KXMB is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu, or over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna or other cable/satellite provider.

DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800-531-5000 and tell them to restore KX News to their systems.