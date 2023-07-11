BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is looking for donations to help his 2024 presidential campaign, and to do so he’s offering the first 50,000 people who donate $1 a $20 Visa or Mastercard gift card.

Burgum has said that the gift cards are a response to “Bidenflation,” a term sometimes used by Republicans to refer to recent inflation occurring during President Biden’s administration.

He also stated that it’s a way of helping people until he is elected President to fix the economy for everyone. It also allows him to secure a spot on the Republican debate stage which is scheduled for August 24.

One of the requirements to appear on stage for the debate is that you must have 40,000 donors.

To donate and receive your $20 gift card, you can go to Doug Burgum’s website right here.