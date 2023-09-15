NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state, there are about 55,000 veterans in North Dakota. And a lot of these men and women are key figures in our work force.

In today’s Eye on Ag and Energy, how veterans can shape our economy, especially through the energy sector.

Our North Dakota veterans come from all types of backgrounds. Whether your expertise is in science, technology, or engineering, there are a lot of opportunities for career growth after serving our country.

In the Department of Energy, there are several veteran hiring authorities, which gives veterans preference over other applicants, during the hiring process.

Officials say that Veterans’ preference can be used when applying to permanent and temporary positions in the state and beyond.

Mary Sotos, the Director of the Federal Energy Management Program, said, “It boils down to individuals, passionate, dedicated, smart, understanding their facilities, understanding their agency mission, working through obstacle after obstacle to get to the ultimate goals.”

There are several types of programs available in the energy sector in North Dakota, both in clean energy and fossil fuels. These programs apply to family members as well.

