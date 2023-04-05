NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the 2023 Regional Pollution Prevention (P2) Recognition Awards Program, and it is seeking award applications from companies in North Dakota, among other states.

Pollution Prevention is defined as ‘any practice that reduces environmental releas of hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants prior to entering a waste stream for recycling, treatment, or disposal’ by the Pollution Prevention Act of 1990. The EPA’s P2 program is one that uses the promise of grants and assistance to encourage local groups and stakeholders to take action against pollution in their communities.

Those interested in applying for a P2 Award should submit a complete application (available here) describing the nominee’s P2 efforts, activities, cost savings, pounds of chemicals reduces, and amount of energy or gallons of water saved — as well as how easily their process can be replicated.

“EPA’s Pollution Prevention Award Program recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to reducing, eliminating or preventing pollution at the source prior to recycling, treatment, or disposal,” said EPA Region 8 Regional Administratorr KC Becker in a press release. “We look forward to celebrating these forward-thinking organizations that have reduced their environmental impact, improved the quality of life in their communities and often realized cost savings along the way.”

The deadline to apply for a P2 grant is May 19. For more information on the P2 Grant Program or P2 in general, visit their website here.