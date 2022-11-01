FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers of the Fargo Police Department were able to apprehend a Moorhead man after he attempted forceful entry of a vehicle on Sunday evening.

According to a post made by the Fargo Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, October 30, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity being reported in the 50 block of Prairiewood Drive South in Fargo. Upon arrival, they noticed that the entry door window of a vehicle was shattered, and forced entry of the automobile had been attempted.

While officers were on the scene, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received multiple calls regarding suspicious activities taking place on the same block. Additional officers responded to the secondary locations, where they observed the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect was quickly located and detained while attempting to flee.

The culprit, an 18-year-old male resident of Moorhead, was arrested for two charges of Burglary, two charges of Unlawful Entry of a Vehicle, Preventing Arrest, and Theft from a Vehicle.