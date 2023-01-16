FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling southbound on Interstate 29 when the driver — Esperanze Villegas Mata, a 40-year-old woman from Fargo — lost control of the vehicle. The Malibu then entered the median of the road and overturned onto its’ roof. Mata was not injured.

When NDHP troopers arrived on the scene, they tested Mata for impairment, and she was subsequently arrested for a drug DUI.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the NDHP.