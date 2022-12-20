JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — During the holidays, many of those in need won’t be able to afford a proper holiday dinner for their loved ones and may turn to food banks to get the supplies that they need to feed their families. Thankfully, a generous whole-hog donation from the North Dakota Farmer’s Union (NDFU) will leave many unexpectedly squealing with delight.

The NDFU, in partnership with Farmer’s Union Enterprises (FUE), recently donated 38,000 pounds of pork spare ribs to the Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo to help provide good, fresh meat to the needy this holiday season. This is the third year of the donation drive, and the group looks forward to many more years of goodwill.

“High-quality meat is always among the most requested item by our network of food pantries across the state and to be able to provide to them a donation of 38,000 pounds of pork ribs is amazing, especially this time of year,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik said in a press release. “This type of donation is fairly unique to us, and we are thrilled to be able to offer variety to our clients. North Dakota Farmers Union has been a longtime partner in our work, and we thank them for continuing to help us feed those in need.”

This massive meat donation is only the first of a series of food bank contributions by the NDFU. Over the next few days, the organization intends to donate to food banks in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Montana as well, resulting in a total of 180,000 pounds of pork products being distributed across the region.

“Feeding people and building stronger communities is who we are at Farmers Union,” said North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne in the release. “It’s a blessing we’ve been able to make this donation three years in a row.”

For more information on the ND Farmer’s Union, visit this page. More on the Great Plains Food Bank is available here.