BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 legislative session promises to provide plenty of new bills and ideas that could shape the future of outdoor activities in the state. Thankfully, there is a way to stay up-to-date on important topics for those in the hunting and fishing world.

In order to follow these bills and help others become more aware of the topics being discussed, ND Game and Fish has posted a list of all proposed outdoors-related bills on their website. The page can be accessed through this link.

A brief description of each bill is included. To view any bill in its entirety, click on the linked bill number. This web page will be updated daily as more legislation is introduced and bills progress through the session.

For more information on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, visit their main website.