BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort has good news for those waiting for a band like Foreigner — the group has been scheduled to make an appearance in North Dakota!

With 16 Top 30 hits and 10 multi-platinum albums, Foreigner is known as one of the biggest legends in Rock ‘N Roll. Even to this day, their hits — including the likes of “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, and “Double Vision” are still played over the airwaves to this day. And in May, they’ll be coming to Prairie Knights.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, January 20, at 10:00 a.m. and range from $39-$79. To purchase tickets or learn more about Prairie Knights, visit this link.