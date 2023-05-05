(KXNET) — A 51-year-old Alabama man who formerly lived in Belcourt, North Dakota has been sentenced to life in federal prison for abusive sexual contact with a Native American child under the age of 12.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the former Belcourt resident, Stanley Ducharme, plead guilty to the charge in November of 2021 and appeared before a U.S. District Court in Fargo this week.

The charge showed that Ducharme engaged in sexual abuse of a Native American child under the age of 12 from about 2008 until approximately 2016. An investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that Ducharme sexually abused the child from the ages of 3 to 11. The child was interviewed by the Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center during the investigative process.