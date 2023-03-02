BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Roads in one area tribal community may get a whole lot safer. A concurrent resolution at the Capitol is requesting a study of several highways within the Fort Berthold Reservation.

According to Representative Lisa Finely-DeVille, Fort Berthold has benefited from oil and gas development. However, with a busy industry comes the wear and tear of our roads.

Understanding the impacts of travel in places — like Fort Berthold — would help drivers get from point A to point B safely.

The resolution would create a safety corridor on both Bureau of Indian Affairs routes and North Dakota Highways on their tribal land. If passed, it would also reduce the speed limit on State Highways 22 and 23 to 55 mph.