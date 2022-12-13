FORT TOTTEN, ND (KXNET) — Two men from Fort Totten were sentenced to federal prison on December 12 on charges of sexually abusing an unresponsive individual and threatening witnesses to the event.

According to a release from the DOJ, on November 7, 2021, while on the Spirit Lake Reservation in Fort Totten, 34-year-old Reese Anthony Ironshield and 32-year-old Kyle Jordan Langstaff Sr. engaged in sexual acts with an unnamed victim who was stated to be ‘unresponsive and unaware’. The two ran away from the scene after being interrupted by three juveniles, but later returned to the area to retrieve personal items they left behind. When one juvenile asked what Ironroad and Langstaff were doing, Ironshield reportedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and threatened the juvenile to never speak about what he had just witnessed.

On August 26, 2022, Ironshield plead guilty to Sexual Abuse of an Incapacitated Victim when appearing before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte of the US District Court in Fargo. Judge Welte sentenced Ironshield to serve 87 months in prison, with five years of supervised release to follow for both offenses.

Langstaff also plead guilty to two counts of Sexual Abuse of an Incapacitated Victim, and was sentenced by Judge Welte to serve 58 months in prison, with five years of supervised release to follow for both offenses.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by the United States’ Attorney’s Office.