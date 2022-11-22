FORT YATES (KXNET) — Fort Yates Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 19-year-old Memarie White Mountain, who was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates.

According to Fort Yates Police, Memarie is 5’1″ with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of a feather on her left arm, an emoji on her right leg, and a butterfly on her left hand.

Her family shared with KX that Memarie has a scar on the right side of her face near her eye.

If you have any information regarding Memarie, you can reach out to the Fort Yates Police Department at (701) 854-7241.