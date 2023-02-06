BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — This week’s list of news from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department sheds light on their Electronic Posting System for the 2023-2024 hunting season, as well as introduces their latest Artist in Residence Program.

The Department of Game and Fish’s Electronic Posting System — which allows landowners to post their hunting information online — is now open for the 2023-2024 hunting season.

Those who are posting their land for the first time will need to create a profile. Landowners who enrolled their land electronically in the previous year can renew, add, or remove designations during the current enrollment period.

The deadline for all landowners to digitally post their land is July 1. This enables Game and Fish to produce print and digital material that encompasses all hunting areas. To view the complete instructions for uploading your land’s information or frequently asked questions for both landowners and hunters, visit their respective pages on the Department of Game and Fish’s website.

The Department would also like to announce that they will be hosting an Artist in Residence program in Bismarck from June 19-23.

Artwork developed during this residency is aimed to help promote and reflect the Department’s goals: “To protect, conserve, and enhance fish and wildlife populations and their habitats for sustained public consumptive and nonconsumptive use.”

The program is open to all North Dakota artists who are at least 18 years old. All artists will be paid a stipend of $1,750 upon completion of all residency requirements. The participants will also need to give two public presentations onsite during the residence program regarding their artwork, process, or tools.

The deadline to apply for the residence is April 19. More information and an application form are available on this page.

For any further questions regarding the Artist in Residence program, contact Sherry Niesar at sniesar@nd.gov or 701-527-3714.

To view more news from the Department of Game and Fish, visit their website.