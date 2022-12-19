BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — ND Sober Ride, a Vision Zero program, is offering discounted Lyft codes to help those who drink during their holiday celebrations get to their destinations safely.

In North Dakota, drunk driving is a serious issue — one that becomes even more dangerous during the next weeks, and even more so during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Vision Zero, the state’s initiative against distracted and drunk driving, states that many lives would be saved in North Dakota every year if drivers consistently made the choice to avoid driving while drunk — either by driving sober, designating a sober driver, or using ride-hailing services.

To help encourage alternative methods of travel if you and your party become TOO merry, the organization — as well as AAA’s Auto Club Group — will be offering discounted Lyft codes throughout the holiday season — and the first of these codes is already available.

From December 19 to January 2, 2023, you can use Lyft code “VZWINTER22” to get 10$ off your overall ride. All Lyft codes are unique to each period they are available, and a user may only use each code once per time period.

Additional ride codes will be posted on this page when they appear. These codes are only available from December 19- January 2, 2023, or their listed expiration dates.

For more information on Vision Zero, visit their website here.