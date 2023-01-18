BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Get ready to gobble up your fill of hunting excitement. The Spring Turkey Hunting Season has been set, and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has reported that the amount of available licenses is changing.

This year, the Department of Game and Fish is offering a total of 7,412 wild turkey licenses for the 2023 spring hunting season — which is 235 less than in 2022. While two of the 22 total hunting units have more spring licenses than the previous year, eight have fewer licenses, and eight remain the same. The largest change from 2022 to 2023 is the closure of Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) due to a lack of turkeys in the area.

The Department states it’s important for any applicants to note that a general game and habitat license is required for anyone who is also applying for a turkey license. If an applicant with a habitat license does not have their name drawn in the turkey license lottery, they have the option of having their other licenses refunded. In addition, hunters of age 16 or above need a small game or combination license to be eligible for a turkey license.

First-time spring turkey hunters younger than 16 are eligible to receive a spring license valid for any open unit if they are 15 years of age or younger on the opening day of spring turkey season, and have never previously received a spring turkey license in ND.

The deadline to apply for one of these new hunting licenses is February 15. Those interested can apply online using this link. The spring turkey season opens on April 8 and continues through May 14.