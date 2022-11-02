NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — New Salem-Almont High School held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Career Technical Education building. The new building will be a little more than 10,000 square feet.

“This process has been a long time… when I first arrived four years ago we started talking about a new shop, a new facility in career tech,” said Superintendent Brian Christopherson.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put everything at a standstill.

“That did kind of slow things down but it came back strong in the summer of 2021,” said Christopherson.

The CTE building will offer agricultural classes along with different career technical courses such as woodwork, welding, electricity, and much more.

Grace Olin, New Salem FFA president believes this is going to have a huge impact on local students and the community.

“This is going to prepare them for jobs for half of them we don’t even know exist,” said Olin. “The opportunities are endless. Being able to be prepared for anything from a greenhouse to meats…sciences anything like that.”

Olin also says she’s excited to have her own workspace.

“I’m really excited for the spilt shops because being able to work individually and have that specific spot for that,” said Olin. “I enjoy woodworking a lot but if there is tractor restoration… makes it complicated but it’s going to be nice to have our own space where we can thrive.”

Agriculture instructor Shawn Feiring hopes the new facility will show students the different opportunities out there.

Right now there is a shortage of people in the workforce for all these trades and the hope is that this will spark interest in our students to go out and pursue careers in these fields.”

The construction of the new CTE building is expected to be finished by the summer of 2023.