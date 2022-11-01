WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 34-year-old woman was arrested by Williston Police after she stabbed a woman on Halloween night around 10:40 p.m.

According to Williston Police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1000 block of 9th Ave NW and found that one woman had been stabbed.

The woman was immediately transported to CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston for her injuries.

Police were then able to identify the 34-year-old woman as the suspect. The woman was arrested and is currently being held at the Williams County Corrections Center with pending charges.

The situation is still currently under investigation at this time with no further details released.