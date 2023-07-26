BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– There is a lot that goes into farming and ranching, and every little bit of extra advice can go a long way. With that being said, a member of Burleigh County’s NDSU extension has some to share that can help you get the most out of what you grow.

One thing that farmers should always be looking out for is the quality of their feed. Experts say one way you can do that is by testing a sample of the feed you give to your livestock to determine if they’re getting the nutrients they need.

“Getting your hay tested to know exactly what you’re dealing with, what you’re feeding your animals, is very helpful,” states Burleigh County Extension Ag and Natural Resources Extention Agent Tyler Kralicek. Depending on what hay’s going to end up like this year, Burleigh County folks are pretty lucky — most of them have a pretty decent tonnage that they’re going to run into with the amount of hay production. However, in other parts of the state, I know they’re going to be looking to buy some hay. For those folks, to make sure they are getting the right amount of nutrients into their cattle for a good price is going to be very beneficial.”

There are different ways to get your hay tested, but down at the Burleigh County Extension office, they use a tool called a bale probe.

“Essentially,” explained Kralicek, “what you end up doing is, I don’t have the drill hooked up, but you just go in from the side of the bale and you press it against it, and you just slowly work it into the bale, and this little hopper is going to collect it. Once you get done collecting it, you’re going to empty this hopper out and you put it into a bag, and from there, you send it off to whatever feed lab you choose — whether it be Ward, Dairyland, there’s a number of different options that you can utilize in terms of testing the nutrient quality of your hay.”

Experts say that, in this case, a little hard work pays off. Taking the time to test your hay can help your livestock– and you– succeed.