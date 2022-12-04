FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A motorcycle driver crashed his vehicle and was apprehended while being pursued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) after he attempted to escape law enforcement.

According to the NDHP, at approximately 1:45 p.m. on December 4th, troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle — driven by a 29-year-old Fargo man — for speeding 71 mph in a 55 zone. While officers attempted to catch up with him, the man fled in his vehicle onto I-29 from the 19th Avenue exit, traveling at speeds reaching over 120 mph. The initial pursuit ended after the NDHP trooper observed the motorcycle entering the city of Harwood.

Shortly after ending the pursuit, the trooper observed that the motorcycle had crashed at the intersection of the city’s Main and Bender Avenues, and that the driver was running on foot away from the scene of the crash. The NDHP Trooper initiated a pursuit on foot and took him into custody without incident.

The driver was not injured in the crash, nor by being taken into custody, and faces 4 charges — Fleeing a Police Officer, Driving Under Revocation, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Driving Under the Influence. His motorcycle was towed from the scene of the crash.

The case is still under investigation by the NDHP.