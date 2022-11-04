NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.
The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.
Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.
With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.
If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in North Dakota using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.
#6. Feast Like A Sultan IPA
– Rating: 3.98 (39 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 7.20%
– Brewery: Laughing Sun Brewing Company
Laughing Sun Brewing Company
#5. King Of The Thing
– Rating: 4.24 (68 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.30%
– Brewery: Drekker Brewing Company
Drekker Brewing Company
#4. Chonk Sundae Sour (Banana Split)
– Rating: 4.37 (19 ratings)
– Type: Fruited Kettle Sour
– ABV: 6.90%
– Brewery: Drekker Brewing Company
Drekker Brewing Company
#3. Braaaaaaaains – Blackberry, Plum & Raspberry
– Rating: 4.51 (11 ratings)
– Type: Fruited Kettle Sour
– ABV: 7.20%
– Brewery: Drekker Brewing Company
Drekker Brewing Company
#2. Freak Parade
– Rating: 4.28 (119 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.20%
– Brewery: Drekker Brewing Company
Drekker Brewing Company
#1. Chonk Sundae Sour (Mango and Marshmallow)
– Rating: 4.41 (23 ratings)
– Type: Fruited Kettle Sour
– ABV: 7.20%
– Brewery: Drekker Brewing Company
Drekker Brewing Company
This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.