(KXNET) — North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel is taking his career in a slightly different direction, taking on the starring role of a new video game developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton, The Callisto Protocol, a survival sci-fi horror game set in the year 2320.

(Photo Courtesy: Striking Distance Studios)

Duhamel takes on the role of Jacob Lee, (the player-controlled character), a prisoner who is serving his sentence in Black Iron Prison, a fictional prison located on one of the moons of Jupiter, Callisto.

The player takes control of Duhamel’s character and must fight and escape their way out of the prison after an alien invasion causes inmates to start turning into monstrous creatures that are causes chaos throughout the prison.

The official launch trailer was dropped earlier today, giving gamers their first look at what they can expect from the new horror game, and be warned, it’s not for the faint of heart.

If you’re feeling brave enough after watching the trailer, you can get your hands on the game when it’s released on December 2nd for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.