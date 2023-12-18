BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to AAA, 104 million Americans will hit the road over the holidays, which has increased by almost 2 percent compared to last year. With this extra traffic, though, it’s important to keep safety in mind above all else. And if one is to be as safe as possible, many things can be done to prepare their car before hitting the road.

“The first three things right off the bat that come to mind are your coolant system, your battery, and your tires,” says Torgeson Auto Center’s Service Manager Mat Carter. “Those three things are going to keep a vehicle comfortable and reliable over the winter months.”

Carter adds that drivers can avoid roadside breakdowns by keeping their vehicles properly maintained — but when it comes to comfortability, he also notes that drivers should pay special attention to their coolant systems.

“It’s going have the biggest impact on your heat coming through,” he states. “That’s going to keep you warm, and that will be the biggest concern for most people.”

According to research, some of the most common reasons why vehicles break down during the season are due to the condition of the car battery and its tires.

“With that battery,” Carter continues, “make sure to get it tested. Make sure you have no corrosion on your terminals and stuff like that — all of those things are going to be very important.”

Carter also says that having your battery for quite some time can also cause breakdowns. He recommends changing your car’s battery once it hits five to six years.

“You got to make sure you can go from those icy roads,” he notes, “and you got to make sure you can stop.”

In AAA’s annual end-of-year forecast they predict 115.2 million Americans will be on the move over the holiday travel period. If you intend on being a part of this group, Carter suggests an oil change amongst his other advice to help you stay off the side of the road and in between the lines.

In terms of car safety, it is important to always check your gas tank. Running out of gas is also one of the most common ways for a car to end up on the side of the highway — and it is also the easiest problem to avoid.