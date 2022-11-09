JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KXMB) – A friendly competition between three manufacturing facilities in Jamestown has led to a surge in donations to the local community.

According to overall reports from Feeding America, over 36,000 people — 14,000 of which are children. Over the past 11 years, manufacturing and farming groups across Jamestown have banded together to gather food, baby, and health items to be distributed to families in need.

This year, the challenge resulted in a total of 10,800 items being donated to local food pantries. It’s Jamstown’s hope that the annual event will continue to help out the less fortunate in and around their community, and make a difference going into the holidays.

“This annual event is something that our employees look forward to participating in,” comments

Chris Rathjen, Director of Operations for Newman Signs in a press release. “We know the food pantries could really use this surge of donations going into the holidays. Giving back to the community that we live and work in is important to us.”

If you own or manage a manufacturing business around the Jamestown area, and are interested in participating in the 2023 challenge, please contact Connie Sova at 701-252-5222.