BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A recent report suggests that annual pay is rising in North Dakota — as is the median annual salary for loyal workers.

On Wednesday, March 8, financial services website ADP (Always Designing for People) released its Monthly Jobs Report — which records the salaries of the same cohort of almost 10 million employees across the United States. This included wage data revealing the annual year-over-year change in annual pay in each state. This, of course, included North Dakota — which reported a slight increase in annual pay from 2022-2023.

According to the report, North Dakota’s 2022-2023 change in annual pay was an increase of 8.5%. Overall, the state now has a median annual salary of $64,200 for workers who have stayed in their current careers over the previous 12 months, a group of employees referred to as “job-stayers.”

This is an increase from the national median change in annual pay (7.2%), and the median annual pay for those who stay in their jobs ($57,600).

To view the full report of pay insights over the last 12-month period, visit this page. This insight report is also released in tandem with the ADP National Employment Report, which may be viewed at this link.