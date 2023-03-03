BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This month, we told you about a new proposal that’s asking for easier-to-understand language when you go to vote. Today, it passed in the Senate by just seven votes in the Senate.

Senate Bill 2163 is pushing for language on voting ballots to be written in plain, clear, understandable language, using words with common, everyday meanings. Senator Dick Dever wrote the bill, urging the secretary of state’s office to do more to explain what ballot measures mean to voters.

“Once they gather the signatures and turn it into our office,” explains Secretary of State Michael Howe, “we give the stamp of approval, and say, ‘yes’ this can go on the ballot. Our office will then take the first stab at writing the ballot language. The final say, though, is with the attorney general’s office.”

Right now, North Dakota doesn’t have a standard for how ballot language is written. Some lawmakers suggested a grade reading level such as 5th or 6th grade for the wording.

