BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — September is dedicated to helping people Recover and the Office of the First Lady, along with North Dakota Health and Human Services, is helping celebrate North Dakotans and their family members in recovery by helping raise awareness about all the programs and services that can help people achieve recovery.

Right now, residents are being invited to join in on the celebration by either wearing purple, or writing on a sign about why they celebrate recovery. Just take a picture of yourself and email it to info@recoveryreinvented.com.

The pictures will then be posted on social media and may even be shared at the big Recovery Reinvented event happening on October 5th, in Minot.

There are several community-based programs across the state helping people who are seeking recovery from behavioral health conditions and substance use disorders such as:

Community Connect provides quality, community-based behavioral health services to meet the needs of each person through care coordination and peer support. Learn more at hhs.nd.gov/behavioral-health/community-connect.

provides quality, community-based behavioral health services to meet the needs of each person through care coordination and peer support. Learn more at hhs.nd.gov/behavioral-health/community-connect. The Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Voucher Program was established to address barriers to treatment and increase the ability of people to access treatment and recovery services for substance use disorders. Learn more and apply for the voucher at hhs.nd.gov/behavioral-health/sudvoucher.

was established to address barriers to treatment and increase the ability of people to access treatment and recovery services for substance use disorders. Learn more and apply for the voucher at hhs.nd.gov/behavioral-health/sudvoucher. Recovery Talk offers an opportunity to connect with a peer support specialist for free, 24/7 by calling or texting (701)291-7901.

offers an opportunity to connect with a peer support specialist for free, 24/7 by calling or texting (701)291-7901. The Recovery Housing Assistance Program provides up to twelve weeks of an eligible individual’s living expenses to an approved Recovery Housing Assistance Program provider. hhs.nd.gov/behavioral-health/recovery-housing.

To learn more about available recovery programs and services in North Dakota, visit hhs.nd.gov/behavioral-health or contact the division at (701) 328-8920, 711 (TTY) or dhsbhd@nd.gov.

Anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis, can all the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for immediate help. Learn more at hhs.nd.gov/988 and hhs.nd.gov/mental-health/crisis-services.