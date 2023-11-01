MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Most people haven’t even put away their Halloween decorations yet, but volunteers in Mandan are already getting into the Christmas spirit.

On Wednesday, the Mandan Progress Organization and a team of volunteers began putting up decorations for the Holiday Lights on Main. Men and women showed up to Dykshoorn Park to start hanging a thousand feet of garland, stringing lights, and putting up big red bows.

This is the second year the park has hosted the light showcase, and many of the large displays are paid for thanks to business sponsors.

“One of our goals is to kind of bring people downtown,” Mandan Progress Organization Executive Director Matt Schanandore said. “To bring people to Mandan for the holiday season, and utilize our parks year-round. We do a lot of events in the summertime here in Dykshoorn Park and Heritage Park, and we really wanted to step into that winter scene, and really kind of create some form of holiday attraction.”

Despite the preparations, organizers say they won’t flip on the lights of this event just yet.



That will happen during their official grand lighting dedication, which happens on the Friday after Thanksgiving.