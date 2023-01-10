BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Health and Human Services is reminding members of Medicaid that the new year is a perfect time to update their contact information.

The federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, which has gone into effect this year, requires all states to continue initiating eligibility renewals for Medicaid memberships to those who had their coverage temporarily extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting in April, the Human Service offices across North Dakota will be renewing the eligibility for over 120,000 North Dakotans who are currently enrolled in the Medicaid and Medicaid Expansion programs — a process that will take over a year to complete. During this process, it’s essential to keep up-to-date with information and updates on their coverage.

“Chances are every North Dakotan knows someone whether it’s a friend, family member, coworker or neighbor who has ND Medicaid coverage,” said Interim Medical Services Division Director Krista Fremming in a press release. “Encourage them to make sure their contact information is up to date, so we can reach out to them about any coverage changes.”

In the coming months, all Medicaid members will receive a letter containing information about their coverage plan — which could possibly include renewal forms or requests for information to continue determining eligibility — such as pay stubs, tax returns, or unemployment benefits.

To ensure that members receive any necessary information about their coverage during this renewal process, they need to report any changes in their mailing address, phone number, or email by taking either of the following steps:

Call ND Medicaid toll-free at (844)-854-4825 or 711

Contact a human services zone office. Contact information is available online here.

Members who no longer qualify for Medicaid shouldn’t lose hope: there are other healthcare options available for them as well thanks to the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. To learn more about these options, visit healthcare.gov or call the Marketplace Call Center at (800) 318-2596.

ND Navigators with the North Dakota Center for Persons with Disabilities at Minot State University can also help individuals find coverage that meets their needs at (800)-223-1737 or on this webpage.

For more information on Medicaid renewals, visit the Stay Covered page on Health and Human Services website. This page will be updated frequently with news and other resources related to the topic.