FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge.

According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on I-94 in the Fargo Metro area. Before reaching the university exit, the Dodge left the I-94 roadway and entered the south ditch, where is struck both concrete pillars that support the south side of the area’s Red River walk-over bridge.

Significant damage was reported to the vehicle, and the driver (a 51-year-old man from Moorhead, MN) was transported by Fargo FM Ambulance to Sanford hospital after receiving serious injuries. Charges are currently under investigation.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the NDHP. The name of the driver is expected to be released this weekend.