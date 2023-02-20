BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — High winds are making travel difficult for drivers heading east on I-94.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Road Map, no travel is being advised from Steele to Fargo on I-94 due to high winds and scattered snow drifts.

Near Exit 195 not far Steele, drivers came across a crash involving multiple trucks. No details regarding the crash have been reported yet, but traffic is currently being held to one lane as officials sort it out.

Here are some photos of other vehicles that had a tough time navigating the road conditions.

