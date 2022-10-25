DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — It was a busy weekend for the Dickinson Police Department, as they were called to handle three separate calls leading to multiple arrests.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, the first of these incidents resulted in the taking of three individuals into custody. An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm near Jaycee Park at around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday evening, Oct. 22, supposedly after a dispute related to a windshield broken by the victim. A 23-year-old man was also arrested for his role in the incident, with a third suspect, an 18-year-old woman also being arrested.

Another incident took place at roughly 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, when members of the police department also responded to a call citing domestic violence in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue West. The reporting party said that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, a 34-year-old man, who had also brandished a knife toward her. The man was located driving in the West Ridge area, and he fled from officers until his vehicle was disabled after he drove over the center median of 30th Avenue West at West Ridge Drive. He was then placed into custody without further incident.

Officers also reported to the St. Alexius emergency room to take a report of an assault at Dickinson State University’s DeLong Hall at roughly 2:00 a.m on Monday, Oct. 24. The victim claimed he had been assaulted after a dispute over comments made during the previous evening by an 18-year-old man. The man allegedly caused the victim to suffer a loss of consciousness and a possible broken nose. This led officers to arrest the man for probable cause.

All individuals taken into custody were transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

The complete post regarding these arrests is available on the Dickinson Police Department’s Facebook page.