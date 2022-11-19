BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has states that a man involved in a two-vehicle crash occurring on November 15 has passed away as a direct result of injuries sustained in the accident.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a school bus belonging to the Lewis and Clark School District was carrying seven juvenile students and traveling northbound on 209th Street Northwest in Ward County. As the bus was traversing through the intersection of Highway 52, it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a Ford Edge traveling westbound.

The driver and all juvenile passengers of the school bus were uninjured. However, the driver and passenger of the Ford– 89-year-old Carmie Nelson and 90-year-old Helen Nelson from Kenmare –were rushed to Trinity Health in Minot after experiencing serious injury.

On November 18, Carmie Nelson succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.