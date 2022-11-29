BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Game and Fish has released a short message regarding two topics that may come off as niche, but are extremely important to their target audiences — especially nonprofits and those looking to hold fishing competitions.

The first major message put out in this week’s message from ND Game and Fish concerns organizers hoping to plan fishing tournaments — both once the waters thaw in the new year and in the current ice fishing climate — and the need to notify ND Game and Fish at least 30 days prior to the start of the event.

This advance notice, according to the ND Game and Fish Department, allows the organization to review the event in order to ensure the proposed tournament won’t have any negative consequences or conflicts with the native biology or any other proposed tournaments at the same location or time.

Fishing tournaments are still not permitted to occur without first acquiring a valid permit from the North Dakota Department of Game and Fish.

Second, ND Game and Fish would like to remind nonprofit organizations that the deadline to submit their applications to receive big game hunting licenses is rapidly approaching. All applications must be submitted to ND Game and Fish no later than January 1st.

Every winter, ND law permits and directs the North Dakota Game and Fish Department to distribute these licenses to eligible organizations throughout the state. In total, ND Game and Fish has up to two elk, moose, and pronghorn licenses — as well as ten white-tailed deer licenses — that can be issued to nonprofit groups for fundraising purposes.

All organizations hoping to apply for one of these licenses must be exempt from federal income taxation under section 501(c)(3) and will need a copy of the letter from the IRS proving that this is the case. All applying groups must also be active and in good standing with the office of the ND Secretary of State.

Successful lottery winners must agree to donate at least 10% of the net proceeds of their fundraisers to a conservation-related project — including ones that promote hunting access, conservation education, or habitat development.

More information on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s latest updates can be found on their website.