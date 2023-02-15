GARDNER, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that took place early Wednesday morning, when a patrol vehicle was rear-ended while aiding with traffic control on the I-29 exit at Gardner.

According to the highway patrol, both north and southbound I-29 were closed at the time of the crash, and had been since around 8:00 p.m. on February 14. The highway patrol and the North Dakota Department of Transportation were conducting clearing operations along the southbound lane — including using blowers to combat snow drifts and working with private towing companies to remove stranded vehicles.

The patrol vehicle in question was providing traffic control for southbound on I-29 at Exit 85, forcing traffic to exit the highway. While the patrol was parked, two vehicles approached the trooper, both traveling at about 75 mph. While one vehicle braked to slow, the second veered around the first one and directly into the path of the patrol car, rear-ending it.

Following the collision, both vehicles rotated on the roadway. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.