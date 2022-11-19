FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quarterback Cam Miller tied North Dakota State’s single-game record with five rushing touchdowns as the Bison beat North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday in the Harvest Bowl.

It was the most rushing touchdowns in a game by any FCS player this season. Miller had scoring runs of 4, 7, 3, 5 and 30 yards. NDSU combined for 363 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Miller was 8-of-12 passing for 159 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He carried it 16 times for 93 yards.

TaMerik Williams also had a rushing touchdown, a 51-yarder to open the scoring, and 83 yards for North Dakota State (9-2, 7-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Kobe Johnson added 12 carries for 115 yards, and he nearly scored a 45-yard run but was taken down at the 1.

Tommy Schuster threw for 153 yards and a touchdown for North Dakota (7-4, 5-3).

The 115th meeting between North Dakota State and North Dakota resulted in the Bison’s fifth straight win at the Division I level since 2015. UND leads the series 62-50-3 dating to 1894.