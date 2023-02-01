BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford health has announced their excitement for the future of the brand-new Sanford Cancer Center, which will be opening its doors to the public on February 6.

Construction on the center began in the spring of 22, and now it’s complete and ready to open. Located on the fourth floor of Sanford’s Downtown Rosser Clinic, the new cancer center consists of 18 exam rooms, an infusion pharmacy, a specialty boutique, and 25 open, private, and semi-private infusion bays.

“Our patients come to us from all across the Dakota’s and Montana, they deserve exceptional care, delivered by highly trained professionals, in a state-of-the-art facility located close to their hometown,” said Executive Director of Oncology Services Mike Salwei in a press release. “This new facility will bring cancer care, infusion and hematology services together in one convenient location which will better serve our patients and their families.”

All of Sanford’s cancer care centers are nationally accredited by the Commission on Cancer for quality care, expertise, and patient experience. In particular, Sanford has been noted for its expertise in leukemia, osteosarcoma, head, neck, lung, and pancreatic cancer. It’s their hope that this new building will continue to help aid those afflicted with cancer in our communities.

“This new facility is a dream come true,” stated Director of Oncology Services Barb Nies in the release. “Many years ago, I told Governor Sinner that I envisioned a welcoming, comprehensive cancer center with expert health care workers and specialties to serve the needs of our patients, so they don’t need to travel far from home. Over the years, we have made that vision a reality and developed excellent quality control, added social service to meet our patients’ emotional needs, a survivorship clinic that will all operate under one roof.”

For more information on Sanford’s cancer services in the Bismarck-Mandan area, visit SanfordHealth.org and search the keywords ‘Medical Oncology’.