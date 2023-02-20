FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place on Monday morning in Fargo, in which one individual was seriously injured.

According to the NDHP, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a Lincoln Aviator was driving in the middle lane of I-29 near the 13th Avenue exit when the driver lost control. The Lincoln then struck another vehicle (a Hyundai Sonata), and both vehicles then struck the concrete median guard rail, with the Lincoln coming to rest on the rail.

The driver of the Lincoln — a 36-year-old from Roxboro, North Carolina — sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were uninjured.