(KXNET) — Keep track of every crash that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of June right here.

August 5- A rollover crash in New Town resulted in the death of one man and the injury of two more after their vehicle failed to negotiate a curve.

August 4 – A 31-year-old Roseglen woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday morning on Highway 23 about 1 mile east of New Town.

August 3 – A crop dusting plane attempting to take off from a private airstrip west of Jamestown crashed earlier this morning around 9:00 a.m. after failing to gain enough speed to safely take off.

August 1 – Two people died and one was injured in a crash just south of Williston around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.