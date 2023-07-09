(KXNET) — Keep track of every crash that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of July right here.
July 9 – A 24-year-old man from Old Town, Florida, was killed after being struck by an International truck on Interstate 29.
July 7 – A Williston Police Officer’s vehicle was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old Williston girl, injuring a passenger in the backseat of the patrol vehicle.
July 5 – A 54-year-old man from Pollock, SD was killed in a rollover crash near Strasburg after he lost control of his vehicle on a gravel road.
July 3 – Three people were hurt when a vehicle overturned following a tire blowout on I-94.
July 2 – Two individuals are seriously injured after a head-on collision in Ramsey County.
July 2 – A 77-year-old Fargo woman has been rushed to the hospital after a right-angle collision.
July 1 – A Fargo man has been charged after a three-vehicle crash in West Fargo led to the death of a 28-year-old Minnesota woman.