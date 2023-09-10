(KXNET) — Keep track of every crash that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of September right here.

September 8 – A 53-year-old Williston man died after having a medical emergency while driving north on 115th Ave NW near Ray in a semi which caused the semi to go off the road, through a fence, and strike a tree row.

September 7 – Four children and a 33-year-old Fort Yates woman were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Highway 1806 on Thursday afternoon.

September 5 – Two people died in a crash in the city limits of Williston on Monday night.

September 5 – A 70-year-old Mandan man was killed after officers responded to a possible injury crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the 1500 block of River Drive NE in Mandan.

September 4 – A one-vehicle rollover near Gwinner early Monday morning has seriously injured a motorcyclist.

September 1 – A person fleeing the Ward County Drug Task Force caused a three-vehicle accident in southwest Minot.